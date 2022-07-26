UK Prime Minister Debate Stopped After Presenter Faints On-Air; Watch Liz Truss Live Reaction – Update

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss take part in the BBC Leadership debate at Victoria Hall on July 25

UPDATE, 11:24 AM: The latest TV clash between UK PM hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss came to an abrupt halt today after presenter Kate McCann fainted on-air.

The recently launched conservative channel Talk TV from Rupert Murdoch announced the end of the debate mere minutes after viewers heard a loud crash off camera.

Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners. — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 26, 2022

The incident occurred as current Foreign Secretary Truss was answering a question in the debate — as you can see in video below.

While producers tried to figure out what to do about the second face-off between the ex-cabinet colleagues, former Chancellor Sunak and frontrunner Truss wasted no time in taking their respective pitches in the high stakes showdown to the nearest voters they could find. As Spectator deputy political editor editor Katy Balls made clear from the London TV studio:

Sunak and Truss now chatting with the audience at the Talk TV debate pic.twitter.com/NBct9h8K6a — Katy Balls (@katyballs) July 26, 2022

Both candidates also offered their best to Talk TV political editor McCann.

Relieved to hear @KateEMcCann is fine. Really sorry that such a good debate had to end. Look forward to catching up with Kate and the rest of the @TheSun @TalkTV team again soon. https://t.co/pvcl12G73X — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) July 26, 2022

Good news that you're already recovering @KateEMcCann. It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly! https://t.co/ptogMJ3pt5 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 26, 2022

PREVIOUSLY, 11:08 AM: Tonight’s UK Prime Ministerial debate has been paused after a loud crash was heard midway through the show on the Rupert Murdoch-backed Talk TV network. Scroll down for the moment it happened.

A spokesman for Talk TV operator News UK said there had been a “medical issue, not a security issue, and the candidates are okay.”

ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen tweeted that he understood debate presenter Kate McCann, Senior Political Correspondent for The Telegraph, had been taken ill. She was supposed to be presenting with The Sun Political Editor Harry Cole, but he pulled out before the debate after testing positive for COVID-19.

The show is attempting to get back on air as we write.

The showdown is between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson, coming a day after they debated on the BBC. Truss’s camp has been criticized by Sunak’s for refusing the offer of a grilling from broadcasting big beast Andrew Neil on Channel 4 later this week.

Talk TV is the recently launched Murdoch-backed channel that features regular shows from the likes of Piers Morgan, and securing the second major Prime Ministerial debate was a coup for the network.