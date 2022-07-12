Former President Obama Lands Emmy Nomination For Narrating ‘Our Great National Parks’; Will Face Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lupia Nyong’o

Former President Barack Obama boasts a Grammy Award. Now he has a chance to couple it with an Emmy.

The 44th president earned a nomination this morning as Outstanding Narrator for his work on the Netflix documentary series Our Great National Parks. It’s the first Emmy nomination of his career (he was featured in, but not Emmy-eligible for, the 2016 News and Documentary Emmy nominee David Attenborough Meets President Obama).

Our Great National Parks, produced by Higher Ground, the former president and First Lady Michelle Obama’s production company, “shines the spotlight on some of the planet’s most spectacular national parks.” Freeborne Media and Wild Space Productions also produce the series. Five episodes aired in the show’s first season, taking viewers to locations as near and far as the Monterey Bay National Marine Aquarium in California, Tsavo, Kenya and Gunung Leuser National Park in Indonesia.

In the Outstanding Narrator category, Obama will go up against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, narrator of Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War; previous Emmy winner David Attenborough, narrator of The Mating Game: In Plain Sight; W. Kamau Bell, narrator of We Need to Talk About Cosby, and Lupita Nyong’o, who lent her voice to Serengeti II.

Obama’s 2008 Grammy win also recognized his voiceover gifts. He won in the Spoken Word Album category for narrating his book The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream. He has been nominated for two other Grammys, including earlier this year in the Spoken Word Album category for his vocal work on A Promised Land.

Higher Ground, the Obamas’ company, produced the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory, but as executive producers of the film the former first couple were not individually nominated for Academy Awards. In terms of hardware, Obama does also claim a Nobel Peace Prize.