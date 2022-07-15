‘Power Book IV: Force’ Showrunner Gary Lennon Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: Peabody Award-winning showrunner, producer and writer Gary Lennon (Power Book IV: Force) has signed with M88.

Lennon currently serves as showrunner and executive producer of Starz’s Power spin-off Power Book IV: Force, which boasts the most-watched series premiere in the history of the premium cabler, with 3.3 million multiplatform views in the U.S. alone. The crime drama, renewed for a second season in March, now also has the record for most-watched day on the Starz app and on linear as the highest-rated premiere.

Under his deal with Starz, Lennon also exec produces the Cape Cod opioid crisis-based crime drama Hightown, which was renewed for a third season earlier this year. He at the same time serves as an executive producer on HBO’s hugely popular teen drama series Euphoria starring Zendaya, which recently garnered 16 Emmy nominations including Best Drama Series.