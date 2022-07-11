Pop Up Film Residency Unveils Summer 2022 Participants. Lucile Hadžihalilović, Marie Amachoukeli Announced As Mentors

EXCLUSIVE: The Europe-based Pop Up Film Residency mentorship program has unveiled the filmmakers and mentors who will participate in its summer 2022 edition.
The program, which is among a number of feature development initiatives spearheaded by former TorinoFilmLab artistic director Matthieu Darras, consists of three-week residences focused on one project only in different locations across Europe.
Mentors for the upcoming edition include French director Lucile Hadžihalilović, who won San Sebastian’s Special Jury Prize last year for gothic psychological horror Earwig; Paraguayan filmmaker Marcelo Martinessi, whose debut film The Heiresses broke out with a Berlinale Silver Bear victory in 2018, and Marie Amachoukeli, a Caméra d’Or winner in 2014 for first film Party Girl, who is currently completing her first solo feature.
Confirmed feature directors joining the programme include Brazil’s Caru Alves de Souza, whose joint work with Raffaella Costa, My Name Is Baghdad won best film in the Berlinale’s Generation 14plus section in 2020.
She will work on Lonely Hearts, a drama set against the backdrop of a decadent porn movie theatre in a working-class neighbourhood in São Paulo. Estonian screenwriting partners Andris Feldmanis and Livia Ulman will mentor the project with the residency taking place in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius and hosted by local producer Marija Razgute of M-Films.
Most of the films are first features. These include Argentine director Marlene Grinberg’s The Mermaid Of Monterey about a dancer and sex worker in a small town in Southern Patagonia. Grinberg will join Hadžihalilović in a residency in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.
Sudanese director Ahmad Mahmoud will also head to Bratislava with Specters of Alhoot where he will be mentored by Martinessi. Inspired by an infamous 1998 massacre of conscripts in Sudan, it revolves around three aspiring teenage rappers who attempt to escape their army barracks to perform with a legendary singer.
In a more remote setting, French director Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis and mentor, Romanian editor Cătălin Cristutiu will travel to Denmark’s Faroe Islands to work on the former’s techno-thriller Deep Fake.
The residents are selected through a network of creative partners spanning Cannes Court Métrage, Lebanon’s Beirut Cinema Platform, Brazil’s BrLab and Projeto Paradiso and Italy’s When East Meets West for the summer edition
The complete list of summer 2022 projects:
Resident: Marlene Grinberg (Argentina)
Title: The Mermaid of Monterey *
Mentor: Lucile Hadžihalilović
Location: Bratislava
Resident: Sonja Prosenc (Slovenia)
Title: Redemption
Mentor: Marie Amachoukeli
Location: Paris
Resident: Ahmad Mahmoud (Sudan)
Title: Specters of Alhoot *
Mentor: Marcelo Martinessi
Location: Bratislava
Resident: Thomas Woodroffe (Chile)
Title: Erratics *
Mentor: Viera Čákanyová
Location: Bratislava
Resident: Caru Alves de Souza (Brazil)
Title: Lonely Hearts
Mentors: Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman
Location: Vilnius
Resident: Nastia Korkia (Russia)
Title: Short Summer *
Mentor: Benjamin Mirguet
Location: Paris
Resident: Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis (France)
Title: Deep Fake *
Mentor: Cătălin Cristutiu
Location: Faroe Islands
* first feature film
