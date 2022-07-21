UK’s Pinewood Studios Submits $950M Expansion Plan

The proposals include an education / training hub intended to be run by the National Film and Television School and a business growth hub supported by Creative UK & Buckinghamshire Business First. Pinewood will also construct a nature reserve of 64 acres due to be part of the “biodiversity net gains from the development,” it said.

The move has been driven by the “shortage of studio space in the UK”, added the studio, with TV and film rushing into production since the pandemic.

Pinewood is home to huge movies including Jurassic World Dominion, No Time to Die and Eternals, along with major TV series.

The Screen Hub was granted planning permission in April.