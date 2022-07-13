Phoebe Robinson & Jonathan Groff Extend Overall Deals With ABC Signature

Everything’s Trash duo Phoebe Robinson and Jonathan Groff are staying in business with The Walt Disney Company.

The pair, whose new comedy launches on Freeform today, July 13, have extended their overall deals with ABC Signature.

Robinson, who stars in, writes and exec produces the half-hour comedy adaptation of her own book, previously struck an overall deal with the company, then known as ABC Studios, in 2019.

The 2 Dope Queens co-creator will continue to develop and produce projects across all Disney platforms for the studio. In addition to Everything’s Trash, which she produces via her Tiny Reparations Productions banner, last year she was developing multi-camera sitcom Chopped & Screwed, set in a barbershop and beauty salon, for ABC with The Amber Ruffin Show writer Dewayne Perkins.

The studio has also extended its deal with writer/executive producer Jonathan Groff, who has been with the studio since 2009, when he was an exec producer on Black-ish. He has also exec produced series including Happy Endings and spent five years as head writer on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. He also serves as an exec producer on the studio’s This Fool for Hulu.

“I’m so happy to continue my relaysh with ABC Signature, three years and counting, which is longer than some marriages. Hey-o!” said Robinson. “In all seriousness, having their support in launching my new show, Everything’s Trash, has meant the world to me, and I cannot wait to birth other TV babies with the studio as my doula. Lol. What?”

“It’s been a fantastic partnership with Phoebe and we are thrilled to extend it,” said Jonnie Davis, president, ABC Signature. “We can’t wait for everyone to see her brilliance in full force in her new series, Everything’s Trash, on Freeform.”

“Jon Groff has been a superstar on the studio team for more than a decade,” said Davis. “He is the definition of a ‘go-to guy,’ and his work on eight seasons of Black-ish as well as our new comedy, Everything’s Trash, has been nothing short of stellar.”

Robinson is repped by UTA, Sechel and Ganderson Des Rochers and Groff is repped by UTA, Yorn Levine and Brillstein.