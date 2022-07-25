‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’ Will Likely Premiere In 2024, Says Rick Riordan

We now have a better idea of when we’ll be seeing the launch of Disney+ series Percy Jackson & The Olympians. Author and executive producer Rick Riordan shared in a blog post that the series likely will not premiere until early 2024.

Based on Riordan’s books, Percy Jackson & The Olympians follows Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old modern demigod, played by Walter Scobell, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

“We are on track with our schedule, and everything is going according to plan,” Riordan writes in his blog, “though we still have a long way to go before this series is ready. We have sort of, kind of, mostly finished the principal photography for 1×1 (season one/episode one) and have done a good chunk of the filming for 1×2, but principal photography just gives us the raw puzzle pieces which will then need to be put together with sound track, special effects and editing to yield a finished product. And we still have a lot of filming yet to do to get all those puzzle pieces for the whole season.”

Previously, Riordan said that he guessed it premiere sometime in 2023, but “I also warned you that this could definitely change,” he wrote. “Now that I have a somewhat better understanding of the work involved, here’s what I am estimating: It’s probably going to take us through December or into January to film all the episodes of season one, which is roughly one month of filming per episode (eight episodes total)…That means post-production will begin in early 2023, when the pieces are fitted together, edited and augmented with all the special effects and sound. This process also takes months and months.”

He continues, “given all this, I think the most likely air date will probably be early 2024. Again, that’s just me guessing. The actual release dates are determined by the studio and the streaming service, and have to take in hundreds of other factors like the release schedule for all Disney+ shows, timing for publicity, etc.”

Also recurring in the series are Dior Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Timm Sharp and Megan Mullally.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg wrote the pilot, and James Bobin directs. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.