PBS Sets Programming Lineup For 2023, Including Documentaries On Anthony Fauci, Roberta Flack

PBS on Wednesday revealed its programming plans for the coming year, including a second season of Native America and the premiere of the American Masters documentary about Anthony Fauci.

Native America is returning for four new episodes in 2023. Having first premiered in 2018, Season 2 presents stories of Native Americans who are carrying forward Indigenous values to transform the world.

PBS will launch a new documentary series next summer called Southern Storytellers, which celebrates creatives from across the south. It’s from filmmaker Craig Renaud.

The Bigger Picture, a new series from the WNET Group, will bow August 9 on the PBS YouTube Channel. It’s hosted by Harvard University Historian Dr. Vincent Brown.

Tony – A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci will premiere in spring 2023 on PBS. It follows Fauci for a year and offers a behind-the-scenes look at his career, his struggles and successes during the Covid pandemic

American Masters will present the broadcast premiere of Roberta Flack on January 24. The new film tells Flack’s story in her own words and includes interviews with Rev. Jesse Jackson, Clint Eastwood, Yoko Ono, Angela Davis, Eugene McDaniels, Joel Dorn, Peabo Bryson and more.

The final performance of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will be filmed at the Kennedy Center for broadcast on PBS in September. The orchestra is comprised of recent Ukrainian refugees and other artists in a gesture of solidarity with the victims of the war in Ukraine.

PBS and American Experience will premiere Zora Neale Hurston in early 2023. It’s a new biography about the influential author, whose groundbreaking anthropological work challenges assumptions about race, gender and cultural superiority that had long defined the field in the 19th century.

For PBS Kids, there’s the new Work it Out Wombats! premiering February 6. And the channel will celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood in September.