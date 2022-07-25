Paul Sorvino Dies: ‘Goodfellas’, ‘Law & Order’ Actor, Father Of Mira Sorvino Was 83

Paul Sorvino, who starred in the film Goodfellas and the TV series Law & Order, died today of natural causes after suffering health issues over the past few years. He was 83.

His death was announced by his publicist Roger Neal on behalf of Sorvino’s wife Dee Dee Sorvino, who was at his side when he passed.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Dee Dee Sorvino in a statement. “There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

Sorvino was the father of Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino.

Paul Anthony Sorvino born April 13, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY, and starred in such films as Goodfellas, Nixon, Dick Tracy, The Rocketeer, For the Love of Money, That Championship Season, Reds, Oh God, A Touch of Class among many others. On television he starred on Law & Order, and on Broadway in That Championship Season.

Ray Liotta and Paul Sorvino in 1990’s “Goodfellas” Everett

Sorvino started his career as a advertising copywriter in an ad agency, and attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy before making his Broadway Debut in the 1964 musical Bajour. Six years later he appeared in his first film, Carl Reiner’s Where’s Poppa, and in 1971 played a supporting role in the critically-acclaimed film The Panic In Needle Park, opposite a young Al Pacino in his first lead role in a feature.

Sorvino received critical praise for his performance in Jason Miller’s 1972 Broadway play That Championship Season, and was Tony-nominated for his performance. He reprised his role in the feature film version.

Sorvino also had a standout supporting role In the academy award winning film A Touch of Class, and in 1981 co-starred in his longtime pal Warren Beatty’s film, Reds, the first of three such collaborations between the two.

Sorvino may be best remembered for starring as Paul Cicero aka Big Pauly in the Martin Scorsese’s film Goodfellas.

In 1991, he began a 31-episode stint on NBC’s Law & Order, portraying Det. Philip Cerreta, the partner of Chris Noth’s Det. Mike Logan. The character, after being wounded in the line of duty, was succeeded on the series by Jerry Orbach’s Det. Lennie Briscoe.

Other film credits, to name a few, included The Day of the Dolphin, Oh, God!, The Gambler — opposite JAmes Caan, who also died this month — Cruising, Bulworth, Romeo + Juliet, The Cooler, and Mambo Italiano. He also played Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s Nixon.

His many TV roles included appearances on Moonlighting, Murder She Wrote, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Elementary, The Goldbergs and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. More recently, he played mobster Frank Costello in The Godfather of Harlem for Epix.

Sorvino founded the Paul Sorvino Asthma Foundation, and with wife Dee Dee co-authored the book Pinot, Pasta, and Parties.

Dee Dee and Paul married in 2014 after a chance meeting on the Neil Cavuto show on Fox News Channel Network.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Mira, Amanda and Michael and 5 grandchildren.

In an unforgettable Oscar moment from 1996, Mira Sorvino, accepting an award for her performance in Mighty Aphrodite, thanked her father, who broke down in sobs as the TV cameras looked on.

The emotional moment comes at the 2:04 mark in the clip below.