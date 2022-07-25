Paul Sorvino: A Career In Pictures

Skip to main content
Actor Paul Sorvino, who died today at 83, played a legion of mobsters throughout his long career, including a seminal turn as Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas.

But Sorvino also played plenty of cops, a movie producer, a televangelist, Henry Kissinger, God, a founder of the American Communist Party, an Italian fashion designer, an MLB manager, a Shakespearean lord and a wide array of other colorful characters.

His co-stars included Al Pacino (twice), Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Robert Redford, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Connelly, Charlton Heston, Warren Beatty (four times), James Caan (five times), Richard Gere, Robert Mitchum, Glenda Jackson, Forest Whitaker, Gena Rowlands, Rita Moreno, Alec Baldwin, Diane Keaton, Joaquin Phoenix and his own Oscar-winning daughter, Mira.

Click on the photo above to see a gallery of Sorvino’s long and varied career.

