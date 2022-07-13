Paul Schrader To Receive Honorary Heart Of Sarajevo Award At Upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival

Paul Schrader is set to be honored with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at the upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival. The American director and screenwriter will be presented with the award on August 13 at the festival’s Coca-Cola Open Air Cinema and the presentation will be followed by a special screening of his latest title, The Card Counter, starring Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish.

Schrader has written and directed more than 30 films, including four collaborations with Martin Scorsese. Their first collaboration, Taxi Driver, won the Palme d’Or at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival. In 1978, he directed his first film Blue Collar, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with his brother. Later in the same year, Schrader wrote and directed Hardcore followed by American Gigolo, Cat People, Mishima and Affliction.

In 2019, Schrader was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for First Reformed, which he also directed. The Card Counter, which he wrote and directed, premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last year.

During the Sarajevo Film Festival, Schrader will also hold a masterclass, opening this year’s Talents Sarajevo Masterclasses program on August 13.

The Heart of Sarajevo is the festival’s highest prize, which is awarded in all competition categories at the festival. The festival awards its Honorary Heart to individuals who have had a significant impact on the film world. Previous recipients have included Michel Franco, Wim Wenders, Pawel Pawlikowski and Isabelle Huppert.

The 28th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival will be held from August 12-19, 2022.