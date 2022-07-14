Skip to main content
Paramount Premium Group CEO David Nevins To Address Edinburgh TV Festival; Panels Set On Football, Ukraine & True Crime With Sarah Payne’s Mother

David Nevins
David Nevins John Russo/Showtime

David Nevins, Paramount Premium Group CEO and Chair, is to deliver the annual Edinburgh TV Festival Worldwide Address, as the festival sets panels on football, Ukraine, public broadcasting and true crime featuring Sara Payne, the mother of murdered child Sarah Payne.

In conversation with former Sky Studios boss Jane Millichip, Nevins, who is also Chief Creative Officer for the streamer’s scripted series, will discuss the current scripted landscape, his experiences in maximizing creative ingenuity, talent relationships and IP. He will touch on whether the industry can sustain the influx of streamers both from a PSB and talent drain perspective.

Through a 30-year career, Nevins has run Image TV and overseen entertainment for Showtime, during which time he greenlit the likes of Homeland and Billions. In his current role, he still has responsibility for the network.

The festival, which is chaired by Afua Hirsch this year and taking place August 24-26, has unveiled panels on public broadcasting with network and indie head honchos, along with a How Footballers Conquered Unscripted TV panel with former-footballers-turned-TV presenters Troy Deeney, Anton Ferdinand and Dion Dublin.

Journalists will mull over Covering the War in Ukraine and the true crime panel will see Payne discuss the seminal British case, speaking to how she used a TV platform to tell the story of her daughter, who was killed in 2000, and help find her killer.

Elsewhere, Paramount UK Chief Content Officer Ben Frow will speak about “the dark arts of [TV] scheduling.”

The festival is yet to reveal a MacTaggart lecturer this year, while Rose Ayling-Ellis, the deaf EastEnders actor who won Strictly Come Dancing, will take on the Alternative MacTaggart.

