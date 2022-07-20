Paramount+ Greenlights UK Version Of MTV’s ‘Are You The One?’

Paramount+ is forging a UK version of MTV U.S. matchmaking series Are You The One? from Geordie Shore producer Lime Pictures.

The show will debut on the streamer’s UK platform and MTV channels outside the U.S. later this year.

Hosted by British presenter Joelah Noble in the UK, the format follows 20 unlucky-in-love people who are scientifically matched with 10 of their fellow contributors. If they can uncover all 10, they could find both love and a cash prize, as they are paired with a potential match each week to take part in challenges and see if they gel.

All3Media-backed Lime, which also produced MTV’s True Love Or True Lies, is behind the UK version, which Kelly Bradshaw, SVP, MTV Entertainment Brands International, Paramount, said is proof of the network expanding its global formats strategy.

“MTV’s hit reality formats continue to travel and resonate with audiences around the world across platforms. I can’t wait to bring this one to audiences this summer,” she added.

Are You the One? UK is commissioned for MTV International by Kelly Bradshaw and Craig Orr. Amy Boyle and Orr are executive producers.