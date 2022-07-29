Paramount Global Promotes Pam Kaufman To International Markets Boss, Replacing Raffaele Annecchino

Paramount Global has unveiled Pamela Kaufman as an effective replacement for Raffaelle Annecchino, overseeing international.

Kaufman takes up one of the biggest roles within the U.S. studio in the newly-created position of President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences.

She will be responsible for driving the continued growth of Paramount’s international business and ensuring the strength of the company’s international operations across six continents, including broadcast and cable networks, streaming and studios, and commercial.

The role is an expanded one for Kaufman, who became Paramount (then ViacomCBS) Global Consumer Products and Experiences in late 2021, overseeing a range of areas including worldwide product, business development and marketing. She used to work for Nickelodeon, also overseeing products.

She will report into CEO Bob Bakish, who said: “Pam has been the strategic force behind growing and expanding some of the most iconic global franchises and properties in entertainment. She is a proven and trusted, visionary leader who has transformed our consumer products organization.”

Kaufman said the promotion comes “at a pivotal time for Paramount’s international business.”

“I know firsthand the global strength of our brand portfolio, and I look forward to working with Bob and the incredible International team as we continue pursuing our global growth strategy,” she added.

She effectively replaces Annecchino, who was placed “on leave” by Bakish several weeks ago. No further details of that situation were given at the time.

Paramount Global is investing more than $1B on content outside of the U.S. for Paramount+ and has already ordered big budget projects such as Kenneth Branagh’s A Gentleman in Moscow. A swanky launch event took place in London several weeks ago.