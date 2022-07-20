‘Palm Springs’ Director Max Barbakow Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Writer and director Max Barbakow has signed with Range Media Partners.

Barbakow’s feature directing debut, Palm Springs, premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival selling for the highest recorded price in Festival history, reportedly north of 17.5 million dollars and 69 cents. The film, which premiered in July 2020 on Hulu, was adored by fans and critics alike scoring 95% on Rotten Tomatoes After its record-breaking sale, Palm Springs went on to receive two Golden Globe Nominations, a Writers Guild of America Award Nomination for Best Original Screenplay, and the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Comedy.

Barbakow has recently finished shooting the crime comedy Brothers, starring Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage, Brendan Fraser, and Glenn Close, for Legendary Pictures. He also wrote and directed Mommy, I’m A Bastard! an autobiographical feature documentary about his adoption.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Max alongside CAA. He is a singular talent, with a supremely unique voice and we look forward to working with him for many chapters to come as he surprises and inspires audiences every step of the way,” said Rich Cook of Range Media Partners.

Barbakow is also represented by CAA as well as Jim Gillio and Jonathan Sauer at Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern.