UK TV Drama Agreement Negotiations: Pact Offers Crews Fresh Terms: Proposals Include Shorter Hours, Double Public Holiday Pay

UK producer body Pact has put a fresh set of terms on the table as it attempts to reboot stalled negotiations with broadcasting union Bectu over the renewal of their long-standing drama agreement governing working conditions.

Under the new proposals put forward by Pact and independent producers, scripted TV crew will benefit from shorter working days, additional pay for prep and wrap, unsocial hours payments, increased overtime fee cap and bank holidays paid at double time.

Pact said the new offer would encompass productions of all budget levels up to $8.2m (£7m) per hour and continue to cater for all scripted genres across the nations and regions including children’s and comedy.

The Pact/Bectu drama agreement, which was first introduced in 2017, has been under review since last autumn but talks have not gone smoothly. Deadline reported exclusively back in March that talks had collapsed and that Bectu had served a six-month ultimatum to end the accord if certain sticking points were not ironed out.

“The last few years have been some of the most challenging our industry has ever had to face. Everybody has played their part in getting productions back on the road, something which we should all be collectively proud of,” said Pact Deputy CEO and Director of Business Affairs, Max Rumney.

“Increased growth and demand have placed huge pressure on all parts of the industry, a situation both Pact and the Producers are keenly aware of and sympathetic to. We believe that this proposal ensures better work/life balance and greater financial benefits for crew, all whilst safeguarding the future of the UK independent scripted production sector.”

Pact has requested that Bectu puts forward the new proposal to its members for ballot.