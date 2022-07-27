Outfest L.A. 2022: Winners Revealed For Event’s 40th Anniversary Edition

Outfest has announced the award winners of its 40th Anniversary Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

Top prizes went to Amanda Kramer’s Please Baby Please, starring Andrea Riseborough, Henry Melling, Karl Glusman and Demi Moore, for Outstanding North American Narrative Feature; Gabriel Martins’ Brazilian family drama Mars One took the Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding International Narrative Feature, and the newly-named Paul D. Lerner and Stephen Reis Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Documentary Feature went to Rita Baghdadi’s Sirens, about the Lebanese female thrash metal band Slave to Sirens. The Academy Award-qualifying festival’s two Grand Jury prizes for Narrative shorts went to April Maxey’s Work (Outstanding U.S. Narrative Short) and Dania Bedir’s Warsha, both of which are now Oscar eligible. Outstanding Documentary Short went to Brydie O’Connor’s Love, Barbara.

Audience awards went to Juan Felipe Zuleta’s crowd-pleasing Unidentified Objects, and documentary feature Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story, which chronicles the life of trans pro skateboarder Leo Baker and was recently acquired by Netflix. Complete list of winners is below.

The nation’s leading LGBTQIA+ festival was bookended by two world premiere screenings. The fest opened with Billy Porter’s directorial debut Anything’s Possible at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, where Porter was on hand to receive Outfest’s Achievement Award and gave a fiery acceptance speech addressing the political moment. The festival closed at the Theater at the Ace Hotel with the world premiere of Peacock and Blumhouse Productions’ They/Them, with cast members Kevin Bacon, Carrie Preston, Theo Germaine, Austin Crute and Quei Tann in attendance.

Narrative Feature selection Chrissy Judy and Documentary Feature selection A Run for More were both picked up by The Film Collaborative for worldwide festival distribution during the Festival.

Just over 30,000 attendees experienced Outfest LA programming this year. This included dozens of red-carpet premieres, parties and receptions at the DGA, REDCAT and Ford Amphitheater; a private event celebrating the 2022 Architects of Outfest; as well as educational and industry programming, including; a week-long breakfast filmmaker breakfast series held at Second Home, Hollywood, the Festival’s inaugural Industry Summit: State of Queer Media, held at NeueHouse Hollywood, and a heralded Industry Networking Event, held at The West Hollywood Edition hotel.

Outfest also awarded filmmakers over $100,000 at its awards ceremony on Sunday.

The winners of the Grand Jury Prizes for Outstanding U.S. Narrative Short, Outstanding Documentary Short, Outstanding International Narrative Short, Outstanding International Feature and Outstanding North American Feature all received a $1000 cash prize awarded in partnership with Entertainment Partners.

New this year, due to the support of Outfest Empathy Fund Benefactors’ Paul D. Lerner and Stephen Reis, the Grand Jury Prize for Documentary Feature section will now proudly carry their names, and the awarded filmmaker receives a $5,000 cash prize. For the next ten years, the Paul D. Lerner and Stephen Reis Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Documentary Feature will not only mark true queer excellence in the field of documentary filmmaking but also, through their generosity, directly support the growth and development of a filmmaker’s career.

Select 2022 jury and audience-favorite award-winning films, including popular features Unidentified Objects, My Emptiness and I, and Jeannette, will be available for a special 72 hours of encore viewing, as well as the vast majority of the festival’s short film program. Streaming packages range from $8 to $24.99. Catch the winners below streaming at outfestla.org.

AUDIENCE AWARDS

Audience Award for Best Documentary Short

CANS Can’t Stand

dir: Matt Nadel & Megan Plotka

Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

dir: Nicola Marsh & Giovanni Reda

Audience Award for Best Narrative Short

Troy

dir: Mike Donahue

Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature

Unidentified Objects

dir: Juan Felipe Zuleta

Audience Award for Best Platinum Short

Remnants

dir: Primo Justice Schiappa

Audience Award for Best Episodic

Sleep With Me

dir: Samantha Lee

GRAND JURY AWARDS

Paul D. Lerner and Stephen Reis Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Documentary Feature

SIRENS

dir: Rita Baghdadi

For its nuanced and universal perspective of an all-female queer metal band in Lebanon against the backdrop of conflict, the Paul D. Lerner and Stephen Reis Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Documentary Feature goes to SIRENS, directed by Rita Baghdadi.

Honorable Mention for Documentary Feature

JEANNETTE

dir: Maris Curran

For its evocative observation of one woman’s journey through grief — as a mother, an athlete, and a survivor of gun violence

Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding North American Narrative Feature

PLEASE BABY PLEASE

dir: Amanda Kramer

For its dazzling and inspired vision, its confident and inventive direction, its daring and committed performances, its luscious visual style, its thematic relevance and its delightful queer sensibility, one that pays homage to legendary queer filmmakers like Kenneth Anger and Fassbinder, and yet manages to stand on its own.

Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Performance in a North American Narrative Feature

Matthew Jeffers in UNIDENTIFIED OBJECTS

For his funny, heartrending, and hopeful performance as a man discovering himself while on a road-tripping odyssey.

Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Screenplay in a North American Narrative Feature

Juan Pablo González, Ana Isabel Fernández and Ilana Coleman for DOS ESTACIONES

This film speaks volumes using minimal dialogue, displaying the power of its conceptualization. For presenting a unique perspective of a queer woman taking on the traditionally macho role of a tequila factory owner.

Honorable Mention for North American Narrative Feature

YOUTOPIA

dir: Scout Durwood

For her innovative, hilarious, and politically erudite storytelling and exceptional musical numbers.

Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding International Narrative Feature

MARS ONE

dir: Gabriel Martins

For its nuanced, layered and touching portrayal of family life that will linger in our hearts.

Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Screenplay in a International Narrative Feature

SUBLIME by Mariano Biasin

For its subtle and heartfelt representation of young love and connection.

Honorable Mention for Screenplay in a International Narrative Feature

ATTACHMENT by Gabriel Bier Gislason

For its perfect balance between camp, suspense and heart and its original and unique take on the horror genre.

Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Performance in a International Narrative Feature

Aamu Milonoff in GIRL PICTURE

For the understated genius of her performance that was so dynamically conveyed in the quiet moments.

Honorable Mention for Performance in a International Narrative Feature

Raphaëlle Perez in MY EMPTINESS AND I

For the emotional journey that she took us on with her depiction of her authentic and vulnerable self.

Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding International Narrative Short

WARSHA

dir: Dania Bedir

Poised between prayer and ecstasy, WARSHA suspends audiences in an eternal waltz between the self and the sublime, as we witness the transformation of its protagonist from an everyday laborer and refugee to an everyday super person.

Honorable Mention for International Narrative Short

TANK FAIRY

dir: Erich Rettstadt

A film whose lead character turns heads in Taipei City, rocking a blue pleather jumpsuit while riding a hot pink and purple motorbike as she performs her daily job of delivering tanks of gas with a dash of sass. After she befriends young JoJo, who is in desperate need of a queer fairy god-mother, you’ll never think of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for A Hero” the same. With minimal dialogue and a delicious dance routine, this film plays out like a silent movie with heightened, truthful emotions.

Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Documentary Short

LOVE, BARBARA D

dir: Brydie O’Connor

For its sincere and intimate remembering of the trailblazing queer filmmaker Barbara Hammer.

Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding U.S. Narrative Short

WORK

dir: April Maxey

For its tenderly observed portrait of queer heartbreak in a specifically queer community.

Honorable Mentions for U.S. Narrative Short

ELE OF THE DARK

dir: Yace Sula

For its formal ingenuity and layered explorations of self.

LOLLYGAG

dir: Tij D’oyen

For its visual confidence and playfully twisted nostalgia.

SPECIAL PROGRAMMING AWARDS

Emerging Talent

Yusuf Shadeed Nasir for his short REGRET TO INFORM YOU

Freedom

UÝRA: THE RISING FOREST

Artistic Achievement

Mohammad Shawky Hassan for SHALL I COMPARE YOU TO A SUMMER’S DAY?

2022 ARCHITECTS OF OUTFEST LIST

The inaugural 2022 Architects of Outfest list was announced and presented on stage at the Outfest Opening Night Gala. The list is the beginning of a movement to celebrate and acknowledge the growing number of people who have contributed significantly to the origins and growth of Outfest and its programs since 1982.

This year’s honorees include:

THE JURY

North American Narrative Features Jury

Editor-in-Chief of The Advocate Tracy Gilchrist

Filmmaker Javier Fuentes-León

Roadside Attractions’ Senior Director of Acquisitions Angel An

International Narrative Features Jury

Director of Programming for the Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival Brighid Wheeler

Actor-Producer Dalila Ali Rajah

Filmmaker Patricia Vidal Delgado

Documentary Jury (Features and Shorts)

Manager, Nonfiction Programs and Fiscal Sponsorship at Film Independent Daniel Cardone

Filmmaker Whitney Skauge

Director of L.A. Times Short Docs Nani Walker

International Narrative Shorts Jury

Co-Director of Programming for the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles Ritesh Mehta

Filmmaker Jett Garrison

Shorts Programmer for the Sundance Film Festival Irene Suico Soriano

U.S. Narrative Shorts Jury

Film Programmer Robert John Torres

Film Critic at Autostraddle Drew Gregory

Film Education & Narrative Inclusion Consultant Martine McDonald