‘Other People’s Children’: First English Language Trailer For Rebecca Zlotowski’s Venice Film Festival Title

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first English-language trailer for Rebecca Zlotowski’s Venice Film Festival world premiere Other People’s Children (Les Enfants Des Autres).

The film follows Rachel who loves her life, her students, her friends, her ex, and her guitar lessons. When she falls in love with Ali, she grows close to his 4-year-old daughter, Leila. She tucks her in, looks after her, and loves her like a mother… which she isn’t. Not yet. Rachel is 40. The desire for a family of her own is growing stronger, and the clock is ticking. The movie asks: Is it too late?

Virginie Efira, Roschdy Zem and Chiara Mastroianni lead cast in the latest from Cannes and Venice regular Zlotowski.

Les Films Velvet produces. Wild Bunch handles international sales. Ad Vitam handles the French release.