Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Channel 4-Backed UK Indie Two Rivers Media Buys Back Stake From Noble Grossart

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Venice Lineup: Inarritu, Aronofsky, Chalamet, Blanchett, Cruz, Harry Styles
Read the full story

‘Other People’s Children’: First English Language Trailer For Rebecca Zlotowski’s Venice Film Festival Title

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first English-language trailer for Rebecca Zlotowski’s Venice Film Festival world premiere Other People’s Children (Les Enfants Des Autres).

The film follows Rachel who loves her life, her students, her friends, her ex, and her guitar lessons. When she falls in love with Ali, she grows close to his 4-year-old daughter, Leila. She tucks her in, looks after her, and loves her like a mother… which she isn’t. Not yet. Rachel is 40. The desire for a family of her own is growing stronger, and the clock is ticking. The movie asks: Is it too late?

Virginie Efira, Roschdy Zem and Chiara Mastroianni lead cast in the latest from Cannes and Venice regular Zlotowski.

Les Films Velvet produces. Wild Bunch handles international sales. Ad Vitam handles the French release.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad