David Mandell Adapting Alexis Hall Novel ‘Rosaline Palmer Takes The Cake’ For Original Film

EXCLUSIVE: Sonic the Hedgehog franchise producer Original Film is developing a feature take of the Alexis Hall novel, Rosaline Palmer Takes The Cake.

Original’s Neal Moritz and Karina Rahardja are producing through their discretionary fund with Paramount.

Forever

David Mandell is adapting the Forever book, which follows a young single mother who dreams of owning a bakery. She enters Britain’s premiere baking competition. However, more than just the ovens heat up as sparks fly with not one but two of the other contestants on the show.

Cameron Fuller (Girl in The Woods) and Gregg Sulkin (Marvel’s Runaways, World on Fire) are executing producing. Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Kissing Booth) will executive produce as well.

Mandell co-wrote the feature project Every Note Played based on the Lisa Genova novel. Hall is the author of such novels as Boyfriend Material, A Lady for a Duke, Something Fabulous, and How to Bang a Millionaire.

Mandell is repped by CAA, Sugar23, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.