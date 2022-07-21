‘Obliterated’: Netflix Comedy Series Adds Six To Cast

Netflix has rounded out its series regular cast for Obliterated, its hourlong action comedy series from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald as production gets underway. Terrence Terrell (B Positive), Alyson Gorske (Head of the Class), C. Thomas Howell (Southland), Eugene Kim (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Paola Lázaro (The Walking Dead) and Amalia Yoo (Grand Army) have been cast opposite Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig in the series produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Written by Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald, the eight-episode Obliterated is a high-octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite Special Forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that a bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now-intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb and save the world.

Gorske plays Lana, a Vegas party girl swept up along for the ride with the special forces team. Howell is Haggerty, the eccentric Army Explosives technician. Kim plays Paul Yung, an Air Force pilot embedded with our team and after a wild night of partying, the only one sober. Lázaro portrays Angela Gomez, a badass Marine sniper who is the best in her field. Terrell is Trunk, a Navy SEAL and ultimate wingman to Chad McKnight. Yoo plays Maya Choi, a young NSA tech expert in the field for the first time and wildly out of her element.

Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald executive produce, along with Dina Hillier for Counterbalance Entertainment. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

Terrell recently wrapped a series regular role on Chuck Lorre’s comedy series B Positive and he recurred on Peacock’s The Best Man: Final Chapters, Amazon’s Bosch, Bigger and The First Wives Club for BET+ among others. He’s repped by Principal Entertainment, INSURGE-Ent and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Gorske recently guest-starred on Head of the Class and was seen in the feature film Devil’s Triangle. She’s repped by Sweeney Entertainment.

Howell’s notable credits include Southland and The Punisher. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and MPE.

Kim was recently seen in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Rookie and The Lincoln Lawyer among others. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Main Title Entertainment.

Known for her role as Leila in Grand Army, Yoo is repped by APA and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Lazaro can currently be seen as Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez in The Walking Dead. Other credits include Wu Tang: An American Saga and SMILF. Lazaro is repped by UTA and MGMT Entertainment.