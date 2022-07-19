Nolan Neal Dies: ‘America’s Got Talent’ & ‘The Voice’ Singer Was 41

Nolan Neal, the Nashville musician who appeared as a contestant on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice, was found dead in his apartment Monday. He was 41.

A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Neal often spoke candidly about his struggles with substance abuse and addictions.

Deadline has reached out to the Nashville medical examiner’s office for additional details.

Neal will be best remembered by America’s Got Talent viewers for his 2020 performance during the season 15 quarterfinals of his original song “Send Me A Butterfly.” Another highlight came during his audition for the show, when he performed the original song “Lost,” which Neal said he wrote after getting clean and which earned a standing ovation from the show’s four judges.

In 2016, Neal appeared on NBC’s The Voice, where he performed the Incubus song “Drive.” He earned a spot on judge Adam Levine’s team before his eventual elimination from the competition.

His death was announced on his official fan page Nolan Neal Navy, which posted a message last night reading, “Sing in peace with the angels. The world is missing a bright light and Heaven just got a new music director. 10.05.80- 07.18.22.”

Neal’s cousin Dylan Seals told TMZ that the singer was found dead in his Nashville apartment yesterday.