Noah Jupe & Mike Epps Among Cast Joining Apple Series ‘Lady In The Lake’

Apple TV+’s limited series Lady In The Lake has added to its cast.

Noah Jupe, Mike Epps, Byron Bowers Josiah Cross and Pruitt Taylor Vince are all joining the Endeavor Content-produced series ensemble cast.

The casting comes after Moses Ingram joined the series, alongside star Natalie Portman, replacing Lupita Nyong’o.

The series, which comes from Alma Har’el, is based on Laura Lippman’s New York Times bestselling novel. It takes place in ’60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a hardworking woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

Byron Bowers / Pruitt Taylor Vince / Josiah Cross Apple

The cast also includes Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman.

It marks the second Apple series for Jupe, who recently joined Michael Douglas in Franklin. He is best known for series including The Undoing and films such as Har’el’s Honey Boy and The Quiet Place franchise.

Epps is one of the stars of The Upshaws and the Uncle Buck series as well as Survivor’s Remorse. He also starred in The Hangover franchise.

Bowers is currently starring in HBO’s Irma Vep and featured with Jupe in Honey Boy but is probably best known for his role in Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show. Cross featured in Will Smith movie King Richard and also features in Apple’s Masters of the Air. Taylor Vince has starred in The Mentalist and Netflix movie Bird Box.

The series comes from studio Endeavor Content alongside Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America.

Honey Boy director Har’el writes alongside Sheila Wilson, Zach Shields, Vanessa Baden-Kelley, Briana Belser, Nambi Kelly, Byron Bowers and Boaz Yakin. She also will direct and exec produces alongside producing partner Christopher Leggett through her new production company, Zusa.

Portman also executive produces alongside producing partner Sophie Mas, Crazyrose principals Nathan Ross and the late Jean-Marc Vallée, along with Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf, Amy J. Kaufman and Layne Eskridge for POV Entertainment, Yakin and Lippman.

The series marks Portman’s first foray into television as well as Har’el’s first TV project.

Bowers is repped by WME, Paul Young’s Make Good Content, and Cohen & Gardner. Epps is repped by UTA, managers Dan Spilo and Niles Kirchner and Todd Rubenstein. Jupe is repped by Grandview, CAA, The Artist Partnership and attorneys Steve Warren and Dan Fox. Cross-Wiggins is repped by A3 and Stride Management. Vince is repped by The Burstein Company and Greene Talent.