‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Niko Terho As New Series Regular For Season 19

EXCLUSIVE: The Thing About Harry star Niko Terho has been cast in the upcoming 19th season of ABC’s venerable medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. He is the second new series regular addition for next season, joining recently cast Alexis Floyd.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Like Floyd, Terho will play a first-year surgical resident at Grey Sloan. Terho’s Lucas Adams is the charming black sheep of his family. Likable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn’t have the grades to match. He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have come before him, but he will have to stop relying on his people skills and put in the work.

Also like Floyd, who starred in Netflix’s hit limited series Inventing Anna, created and executive produced by Grey’s Anatomy creator/executive producer Shonda Rhimes, Terho’s breakout role has a Grey’s Anatomy connection. Terho’s first starring turn was as the title character in the Freeform movie The Thing About Harry where his co-lead was played by Grey’s Anatomy series regular Jake Borelli who also plays a surgical resident, Dr. Levi Schmitt. In the Season 18 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, Schmitt, along with the rest of the Grey Sloan surgical residents, is sent packing when the hospital’s teaching program is shut down.

Terho is a homegrown Disney talent who came out of the ABC Discovers Showcase. Just weeks after he participated in the program, he landed the lead role in The Thing About Harry on ABC’s sibling network Freeform.

Raised in Barbados by a Bajan mother and Finnish father, Terho was recruited to play professional soccer in England when he was 15. At the age of 18 he moved to New York to pursue his passion of acting, studying at the William Esper Studio. He is repped by Buchwald, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Myman Greenspan.