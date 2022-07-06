‘Night Sky’ Canceled By Prime Video After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s Prime Video is not proceeding with a second season of its sci-fi series Night Sky, starring Oscar winners Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons. The news comes a months and a half after all eight Season 1 episodes of the drama, co-produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, were released May 20.

Launching to largely positive reviews, the series did not make a significant viewership impact while carrying sizable costs tied to its sci-fi content. But regardless of the cancellation, Night Sky already has secured its place in TV history.

Prime Video, in conjunction with Amazon Web Services, SES, and Intelsat, beamed the show’s first episode into outer space, marking the farthest distance from earth that a TV series has been distributed and making Prime Video the first streamer to distribute its content directly into space.

Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Spacek) and Franklin (Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber that leads inexplicably to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen) enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence quickly is upended — and the chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could have imagined.

Kiah McKirnan, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández and Adam Bartley also star in the series from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. Night Sky was created and co-executive produced by Holden Miller, with Daniel C. Connolly serving as showrunner and executive producer. Jimmy Miller, Sam Hansen and Philip Martin also served as EPs.