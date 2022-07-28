Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff.

Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall.

It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations.

Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming.

Nash stars as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy, in The Rookie: Feds, which began life as a planted spinoff before getting its own series order.

She broke through in her role on Comedy Central’s Reno 911 and most recently headlined four seasons of TNT’s Claws. She has also starred in Netflix’s limited Ava DuVernay series When They See Us, Fox’s Scream Queens, Showtime’s Masters of Sex and TV Land’s The Soul Man. She will also star in Ryan Murphy’s limited series for Netflix, Monster, based on the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, and is the host and exec producer of Fox game show Don’t Forget the Lyrics?

It is eOne’s latest TV deal following a first-look deal with Ride Along’s Tim Story, an overall deal with The Thing About Pam’s Jenny Klein and a major new deal with The Rookie’s Alexi Hawley.

“Listen, Michael Lombardo will forever have me at ‘hello!’ I loved our working relationship at HBO and it’s even stronger now. Being a part of the Rookieverse is a gift that will keep on giving through this partnership. I can’t wait to get started with Michael and the incredible eOne team,” said Nash.

“Niecy is a force on screen and off with a unique perspective on storytelling that we can’t wait to tap into,” added Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne. “We are lucky to have her leading the charge on the upcoming iteration of The Rookie: Feds and look forward to growing our partnership with her through this deal.”

Nash is represented by WME, Artists First, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein.