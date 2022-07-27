Deauville Unveils American Indie-Focused Competition Selection; HKIFF Sets Opening Double Bill – Global Briefs

Deauville Unveils American Indie-Focused Competition Selection

Nick Richey’s coming-of-age drama 1-800-hot-nite, Sophia Silver’s pre-teen friendship tale Over/Under and Jamie Sisley’s Berlinale 2022 selection Stay Awake, about siblings growing up with a prescription drug-dependent mother, are among the 12 features selected for the main competition of the Deauville American Film Festival (September 2-11). “Ever since 1995, the year when the festival became a competition, it has been our ambition to showcase the best of American independent cinema,” said festival director Bruno Barde. Further titles in competition include Riley Stearns’ Dual, John Patton Ford’s Emily The Criminal, Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s Montana Story, Jamie Dack’s Palm Trees And Powerlines, Tyler Riggs’s Peace In The Valley, Vivian Kerr’s Scrap, Chloe Okune’s Watcher and Gina Gammell and Riley Keough’s War Pony which world premiered at Cannes Un Certain Regard this year. Polish director Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s Focus Features acquisition The Silent Twins and Cannes Critics’ Week 2022 breakout Aftersun by New York-based UK director Charlotte Wells also feature in the line-up. The competition has long served as a launchpad for US indie features seeking distribution in France.

Hong Kong International Film Festival Sets Opening Double Bill

The delayed 46th edition of the Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) will open with two long-awaited local productions, Philip Yung’s Where the Wind Blows and Ng Yuen-fai’s sci-fi blockbuster Warriors of Future. Belgian directorial duo Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne’s Cannes 75th Anniversary Award winner Tori And Lokita closes the event. The debut film of VFX maestro Yuen-fai, Warriors of Future was originally set for a 2019 theatrical release and will now hit Hong Kong theatres on August 22. Postponed from its traditional March dates by a fresh Covid-19 wave, HKIFF will unfold as a hybrid event from August 15 to 31 with more than 300 physical and virtual screenings. Other highlights include a Filmmaker-in-Focus tribute to actor-producer Sandra Ng. The