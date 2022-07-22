Newsom Trolls Texas Gov. Greg Abbott On Guns And Abortion With Full Page Ads In Lone Star State Newspapers

Gavin Newsom has a unique way of courting California voters.

California’s governor has run his second out-of-state ad this month, first in Florida and now in Texas. In the ads, Newsom is targeting two prominent Republican governors who many tout as potential GOP presidential candidates on two big, national issues: gun control and abortion.

The Gavin for Governor campaign reportedly bought space today in the Austin-American Statesman, Houston Chronicle and El Paso Times. Newsom also today signed CA Senate Bill 1327 today, a measure that uses a method similar to Texas’s bounty-style anti-abortion law to target gun makers.

Today’s ad revolves around a quote Gov. Greg Abbott made as he signed the Texas anti-abortion measure in May of last year:

“Our creator endowed us with the right to life. And yet … children lose their right to life every year because of abortion. In Texas, we work to save those lives.”

In Newsom’s ad, however, the word “abortion” is crossed out and replaced with “gun violence” and the word “Texas” is crossed out and replaced with “California,” so the quote reads thusly:

“Our creator endowed us with the right to life. And yet … children lose their right to life every year because of gun violence. In California, we work to save those lives.”

A detail of the ad Gov. Gavin Newsom ran in Texas newspapers Newsom for Governor via Twitter

The ad money is likely a welcome boon to the local papers and could presage a rich presidential campaign cycle for regional media outlets if the big-state governors battle each other across state lines.

Newsom also joined the Donald Trump-fronted Truth Social last month, where he called out “America’s red-state murder problem” in a post that contrasted his efforts with those of GOP governors.

And late this morning, Newsom made an appearance in Los Angeles to tout the signing of CA Senate Bill 1327 and his gun control efforts.

“There is no other state in the United States doing more on gun safety than the state of California. Period. Full stop,” he claimed at a morning press conference. “We set the tone and tenor for gun safety debate in this country.”

The Golden State governor continued, “We are going to do more than just identify a problem, reflect on how frustrating and vexing this problem is to solve. We are going to do more than others. We are going to step in and take action.”

Those words may someday haunt Newsom if he indeed does announce for president. Opponents could seize on the quote and pair it with scenes from the state’s seemingly intractable homelessness crisis — which has metastasized during Newsom’s term — or his profound silence on Covid over the past few months as a new strain and surge have ravaged the state.