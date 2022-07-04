“No Specific, Credible Threats” To New York City, Fireworks To Go On As Planned, Says Top Cop

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell is assuring New Yorkers that “there are no specific, credible threats” to the city’s 4th of July celebrations and that holiday displays are continuing as planned despite the mass shooting in the Chicago area this morning.

“Preparing and securing these types of large-scale events is what the members of the NYPD do on a daily basis,” Sewell said in a statement (read it below), “and we continue to work closely with our city, state, and federal partners to endure everyone’s safety.”

While holiday celebrations are held in communities throughout the larger New York City area, the largest by far is the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, in which thousands of fireworks shells will be set off from five barges along the East River.

The Macy’s event will be broadcast live on NBC tonight at 8 p.m. ET, with musical performances, appearances by Broadway casts and other entertainment in addition to the fireworks display. As many as 3 million spectators are expected to attend the New York City event.

