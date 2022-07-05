Netflix Greenlights Swedish Comedy ‘One More Time’ Starring Hedda Stiernstedt; Red Arrow Hire; ‘Maria Antoinette’; All3Media International’s Thomas – Global Briefs

Netflix Greenlights Swedish Comedy ‘One More Time’ Starring Hedda Stiernstedt

Netflix has greenlit a Groundhog Day-esque Swedish comedy film from Student Academy Award-winning Jonatan Etzler starring Beforeigners’ Hedda Stiernstedt. In One More Time, Amelia, played by Stiernstedt, is hit by a bus on the night of her 40th birthday and wakes up back in 2002, on her 18th birthday, with the chance to relive her best day and make her life the perfect vision of what she’d intended it to be. But when she starts to wake up again and again on this same day, she has to figure out the key to what she needs to fix, in order to literally leave the past behind and return to the present day. Airing next year, the feature is written by Tove Forsman and Sofie Forsman (Young Royals, The Playlist) and directed by Etzler who won a Student Academy Award for the short film Get Ready with Me. “The timing for a retrospect look-back on the early 2000s feels right and diving into that era is filled with so much joy,” said Stiernstedt.

Red Arrow International Hires Keshet Exec Rose Hughes

Married at First Sight firm Red Arrow Studios International has hired Keshet International’s Rose Hughes as VP, Sales for the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Based in London, she is overseeing English-speaking territories, working closely with Red Arrow’s scripted and unscripted acquisitions teams. Hughes spent six years at Keshet International, where she most recently held the position of VP Sales (Global/Pan-Regional, North America, UK, Nordics). Hughes commenced her role yesterday (July 4) and reports into President and Managing Director Tim Gerhartz. “The opportunity to work with the talented team to drive partnerships in English-speaking markets for brands like Married at First Sight and upcoming gems like CBC’s Plan B and NPO3’s My New Mystery Job is one I can’t wait to get stuck into.” She began her career at doc and news distributor Journeyman Pictures, before spells at DRG and BBC Worldwide.

Canal+’s ‘Marie Antoinette’ Sells To Australia

Australia’s BBC First has picked up Canal+’s historical pic Marie Antoinette, which is created by Oscar-nominated The Favourite scribe Deborah Davis. The show from Banijay Studios France, CAPA Drama and Les Gens tells the story of the avant-garde young queen. She will be played by Emilia Schüle (Ku’damm 56/ 63). The news comes a few months after the show was pre-sold to UK network BBC Two. “Boasting outstanding scenery and performances, Marie Antoinette is continuing to gain strong traction worldwide,” said Kell Hoddinott, Banijay Rights VP Sales, Australia and New Zealand, who oversaw the deal.

All3Media International Signs Nent’s Elin Thomas & Promotes Sales Execs

Distributor All3Media International has signed Nent Studios Sales EVP Elin Thomas to cover French-speaking Europe, while promoting Sales Managers Peta Sykes, Ben Packwood and Jonathan Hughes to VPs for their respective regions. Thomas has been consulting on the integration of Nent UK’s titles with All3Media International’s since the latter acquired the former’s catalogue and she will now take on the permanent SVP role from Graham Spencer, who is retiring this month. Reporting to Stephen Driscoll, EVP EMEA, and based at the company’s London office, she will have additional responsibilities for pan-territory format sales in EMEA. Thomas started her career at BBC Worldwide before moving to Passion Distribution then Nent. Meanwhile, Sykes, Packwood and Hughes, the three promoted sales execs, will oversee Scandinavia, Eastern & Central Europe and Germany, Benelux, Austria & Switzerland respectively.