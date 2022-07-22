Netflix Unveils Nicolas Winding Refn’s Homecoming Denmark-Set Series ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’

Netflix has announced its collaboration with Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn’s on drama Copenhagen Cowboy, which marks his first production in his native Denmark in 15 years.

Described by the platform as a “thrill-inducing, neon-drenched noir series”, it revolves around a young heroine called Miu (Angela Bundalovic) who travels through Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld.

Production has already wrapped on the six-episode drama which filmed in Denmark and will launch globally on Netflix later this year.

“With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu,” said the Winding Refn.

The director of the Pusher trilogy, Drive and The Neon Demon hinted at future collaborations with the platform.

“Collaborating with Netflix and bringing this show to life has been an absolutely wonderful experience on all levels. I not only perceive them as my partners with many future adventures to come, but also as my friends. The new term has been born: Netflix Winding Refn.”

The series stars Angela Bundalovic, Lola Corfixen and Zlatko Buric. Additional cast includes Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li Ii Zhang, Dragana Milutinovic, Mikael Bertelsen and Mads Brügger among others.

“We are absolutely thrilled to finally be able to announce that we have partnered up with Nicolas Winding Refn, one of Denmark’s most acclaimed filmmakers, and are bringing him back to Denmark to produce a local Danish show after more than 15 years abroad,’ said Jenny Stjernströmer Björk, director Nordic Original Series at Netflix.