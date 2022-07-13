Netflix Teaming With Microsoft On New Ad-Supported Streaming Tier

Netflix revealed today that’s it’s teaming up with Microsoft to launch its new advertising-supported subscription plan.

“In April we announced that we will introduce a new lower priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers, in addition to our existing ads-free basic, standard, and premium plans. Today we are pleased to announce that we have selected Microsoft as our global advertising technology and sales partner,” said COO Greg Peters.

Netflix’ depressed stock got a bump on the news, rising 2% to about $180.

The ad-supported service had a tortured start in a sideways announcement by co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos on last quarter’s earnings call. The streaming king blindsided Wall Street by losing subscribers in Q1 and anticipating bigger losses in second quarter just ended, sending the stock into a downward spiral. The about-face by the service, which had always led the field and refused to entertain advertising, spooked investors.

Now that it’s on track to roll out with ads, that may change. Execs will give some details on the new tier and the state of streaming when the company reports its second quarter financials next week.

“Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we together build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members.”

“It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long-term goal is clear: More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life,” Peters said.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company is ‘thrilled to be named Netflix’s technology and sales partner” in the new offering, calling it “a big day for Netflix and Microsoft.”

