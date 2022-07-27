Netflix Greenlights Premium Documentary On Software Pioneer John McAfee, Who Went On The Run After His Neighbor Was Murdered In Belize

Netflix has greenlit a premium documentary on software pioneer John McAfee, who went on the run after his neighbor was murdered in Belize.

British Reclaiming Amy producer Curious Films is behind Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee for the streamer, charting the movements of the inventor of McAfee Anti-Virus, one of the most successful yet hated pieces of software of all time. Scroll down for the trailer.

McAfee, who died last year, was worth $100M at his peak but went on the run when his neighbor Gregory Faull was murdered as he was being investigated in connection to the homicide, and invited a film crew with him. He was eventually arrested and faked two heart attacks in order to buy time for his attorney to file appeals, he later said.

With exclusive access to hundreds of hours of previously unseen footage and in-depth accounts from the people who knew him best, the doc follows McAfee as he travels deep into the Belizean rainforest, across international borders, up river in the jungles of Guatemala and through the Bahamas on a boat loaded with guns, drugs and alcohol, trying to stay one step ahead of the alleged pursuers.

Curious Co-Founder Dov Freedman said Running with the Devil has been “10 years in the making,” describing it as a “stranger-than-fiction story like no other, about a powerful man who lived his real life like it was a high-octane Hollywood movie.”

Freedman is exec producing Curious’ debut Netflix doc and Charlie Russell is director.