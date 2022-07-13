Netflix Confirms David Beckham Doc Series With Fisher Stevens & John Battsek Attached

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
David Beckham’s life is to officially be profiled in a definitive multi-part series by Netflix, with Academy Award-winning duo Fisher Stevens and John Battsek attached.

The show, which is as-yet-unnamed, will feature archive and never-before-seen footage from the past four decades of Beckham’s life, along with interviews with the former LA Galaxy and Manchester United star, his friends and family.

It will move from his humble beginnings in East London through to becoming one of the most recognized sports stars of all time.

And We Go Green’s Fisher will direct and exec and Searching for Sugar Man’s Battsek will produce.

Beckham’s Studio 99 will produce in association with Battsek’s Ventureland.

Beckham has become more involved with the TV world of late and his indie is currently making shows for Disney+ and Paramount+.

