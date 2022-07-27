‘Blonde’: New Images Released Of Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody As Arthur Miller & Bobby Cannavale As Joe DiMaggio In Netflix Pic

Netflix has released some striking new images of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde, which will debut at the Venice Film Festival.

Among the images revealed exclusively in Vanity Fair are one of de Armas with Adrien Brody, who portrays her husband Arthur Miller in the buzzed about feature.

Also released is an image of de Armas being filmed by director Andrew Dominik while she is alongside actor Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio.

Blonde Netflix

NC-17 rated Blonde is one of the most anticipated films of the fall season. Dominik wrote and directed the film based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, and the film blends fact and fiction to reimagine the life of the great Hollywood star, exploring the split between Monroe’s public and private selves.

In addition to de Armas, the cast includes Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Caspar Phillipson, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Xavier Samuel, Michael Masini, Spencer Garrett, Chris Lemmon, Rebecca Wisocky, Scoot McNairy, Dan Butler, Garret Dillahunt, Lucy Devito, and Ned Bellamy.

Producers are Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Scott Robertson, with Christina Oh as Executive Producer. Blonde will be released globally on Netflix September 23 and initially debuts at the Venice Film Festival.

Netflix has previously released multiple impressive images of Armas as Monroe. You can see some of them below.

Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Cr. Netflix © 2022

Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Cr. Netflix © 2022