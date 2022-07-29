You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Disgraced Princess Diana Interview To Be Included In Sky Doc, Despite BBC’s Pledge Never To License Footage

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Neighbours’ Bows Out With A Bang; Biggest Australian TV Audience In Over A Decade Tune In For Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue Return

Neighbours
Neighbours bowed out with returning stars including Kylie Minogue Fremantle

Neighbours went out with a bang not a whimper, with its final episode drawing its biggest TV audience in 13 years.

The Australian soap bowed out on Channel Ten after 37 years on screen, becoming the top-rating show of the night, with 873,000 tuning in across the country’s five state capital cities, according to ratings published on TV Tonight.

Melbourne’s Herald Sun reported that the 90-minute finale averaged 1.2 million viewers nationally, peaking at 1.41 million, and enjoying a 41.6% commercial share.

Fans enjoyed the return of many familiar faces from over the near four decades of the soap, including singer Kylie Minogue and film star Guy Pearce.

It was the most-watched program overall on the night and convincingly won all key demographics between ages 16 and 54.

This was Neighbours’ best audience since July 2009, according to Media Week.

Rival soap Home and Away, over on Channel Seven, went head to head with Neighbours, drawing 429,000 metro viewers. Home and Away also sent a fond message of farewell to its longtime competitor on social media.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad