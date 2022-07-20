Skip to main content
NBC 2022 Pilot Status Update: ‘Unbroken’ & ‘Blank Slate’ Not Going Forward, 3 Projects Remain In Contention

NBC has made a decision on three of its six off-cycle pilots, picking up to series procedural drama Found, starring Shanola Hampton, and passing on dramas Unbroken and Blank Slate, which had been ahead of the others in production and delivery.

As Deadline reported, the decision on Blank Slate was somewhat of a surprise as the Blacklist-eqsue pilot had been well received within NBC. Both Black Slate and Unbroken are being shopped by producing studio Universal Television.

The remaining three pilots, dramas The Irrational and Untitled Mike Daniels, as well as an untitled Mike O’Malley comedy pilot, remain in consideration and discussions; one or more of them are yet to be screened and tested by the network.

