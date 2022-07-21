‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’: Harvey Keitel To Reprise Peter Sadusky Role; Teaser Trailer Released — Comic-Con

Disney+ shared a teaser trailer and behind-the-scenes look at its upcoming series National Treasure: Edge of History at San Diego Comic-Con today, giving a glimpse of Jess (Lisette Olivera), the lead.

The ABC Signature-produced series also announced that Harvey Keitel, who played Peter Sadusky — the FBI agent constantly at odds with Nicolas Cage’s Ben in the National Treasure film franchise — will join the series as a guest star in the same role. Justin Bartha also will guest star in the series, reprising his role as Ben’s best friend, Riley Poole.

Moderated by comedian and influencer Jenny Lorenzo (What’s Up), the panel featured series stars Olivera, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith and executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, writers and producers of the National Treasure film franchise.

National Treasure: Edge of History focuses on Jess (Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful young DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Olivera stars alongside Reed as Tasha, Jess’ ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to re-evaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Cipriano as Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha’s affections; Rodrigues as Ethan, Jess’ childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; Walker as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician with a permanent chip on his shoulder who comes from a long line of treasure hunters; Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code; and Smith as FBI Agent Ross, a dogged investigator who begins to realize there’s a greater conspiracy at hand.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley (National Treasure), Jonathan Littman (The Amazing Race) and KristieAnne Reed (Lucifer) executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui (Suits), who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub (National Treasure) is also an executive producer. Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding) is directing and executive producing.

