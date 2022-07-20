‘National Treasure’ Casts Tommy Savas; Brooke Nevin Joins ‘Good Trouble’

EXCLUSIVE: The Last Ship alum Tommy Savas is set for a key recurring role opposite Lisette Alexis in National Treasure, Disney Branded Television’s TV series for Disney+, produced by ABC Signature. The project, executive produced by the films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess (Alexis) — a DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Savas will play Dr. Zeke, who works at the city morgue. Savas appeared as a series regular on TNT’s The Last Ship as well as on NBC’s State of Affairs. On the film side, he starred and produced the comedy Bad Roomies alongside Patrick Renna. Savas is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Vanguard Management Group.

Brooke Nevin (S.W.A.T.) has joined the cast of Freeform’s Good Trouble in a major recurring role. Nevin plays Ryan, a food critic and love interest to Dennis Cooper (Josh Pence). Created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, Good Trouble follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the 20-something growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family. Johnson serves as showrunner and executive producer. Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez also executive produce. Most recently, Nevin recurred on CBS’ S.W.A.T. and guest starred on Magnum PI. Nevin is repped by TalentWorks, InVision Artists, Characters, Vault Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.