‘Game Of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer To Star In Ami Canaan Mann’s Healthcare Hero Biopic ‘Audrey’s Children’ For Amasia & Resonate

EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) has signed on to star as Dr. Audrey Evans in Audrey’s Children—the biopic on the healthcare hero, which Ami Canaan Mann is directing for Amasia Entertainment (Wild Mountain Thyme) and Resonate Entertainment (Sitting in Bars with Cake).

Evans is the revolutionary pediatric oncologist best known as the co-founder of Ronald McDonald House Charities—the world-famous organization that provides housing and support to millions of families in 62 countries around the world. The film set in 1970 will follow her as she is recruited to run the Oncology Department at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. During a time when 90% of patients were dying of cancer, Dr. Evans sought out to become a pioneer in the clinical study and treatment of childhood cancers. She is often described as rebellious and unconventional, having broken all the rules and risked her career to overhaul treatments and provide housing and support for families of sick children.

Julia Fisher Farbman (Modern Hero) wrote the screenplay, which was based on years of research and conversations with Evans, who is now 97 years old and fully supports the film. Farbman will also produce alongside Amasia’s Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant. Brent Emery, Suzanne Farwell and Susan Cartsonis will exec produce for Resonate, with Clément Bauer serving as co-producer. Orly Sitowitz (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) is casting the project, with Jon Keng (Little Big Women) to serve as its cinematographer. Production on the privately financed pic is set to kick off in Philadelphia in September.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play someone as monumental and impactful as Dr. Audrey Evans,” said Dormer. “This film brings to light a woman who has spent her entire career ferociously dedicated to saving the lives of children and supporting families who have gone through unimaginable challenges. Audrey has done so with great heart and modesty. I’m honored to be playing her, and to be a part of this inspiring project.”

Dormer is perhaps best known for her turn as Margaery Tyrell in HBO’s Game of Thrones and has also been seen on such series as Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Picnic at Hanging Rock, The Tudors and Elementary. Her film credits include The Professor and the Madman, the thriller In Darkness which she also co-wrote and produced, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 & 2, The Riot Club, Rush, The Counselor and Captain America: The First Avenger.

Dormer launched her own production company, Dog Rose Productions, in 2019. She is represented by UTA, United Agents in the UK, 111 Media and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.