‘My Mother’s Wedding’: First Look Image Of Kristin Scott Thomas’ Directorial Debut Starring Scarlett Johansson

The first look image from My Mother’s Wedding, the directorial debut from Kristin Scott Thomas, has been released. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham.

Principle photography on the film — which Scott Thomas co-wrote with John Micklethwait — has been completed. The film follows the story of three sisters who return to their childhood home for the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother, Diana. The three daughters now lead very different lives: Georgina, a palliative nurse; Victoria, a Hollywood star; and Katherine, a captain in the Royal Navy. Over the weekend, the family gathers to celebrate a new marriage, but mother and daughters alike are forced to revisit the past and confront the future, with help from a colorful group of unexpected wedding guests.

The cast includes Academy award nominee Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story, Under The Skin), BAFTA award nominee Sienna Miller (Anatomy of a Scandal, American Woman), and Cannes Best Actress winner Emily Beecham (Little Joe, Cruella), who play the sisters. Academy award nominee and BAFTA award-winner Scott Thomas plays Diana Frost, their mother.

This marks the third time Scott Thomas and Johansson have played mother and daughter since 1998’s The Horse Whisperer.

“I have wanted to direct for a long time and it was thrilling to create this fictional family using my own childhood memories as a springboard,” said Kristin Scott Thomas. “Directing and acting with such talented actresses and reuniting with Scarlett Johansson has been exhilarating.”

The cast is filled out by BAFTA award nominee, Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire, Knight of Cups), Sindhu Vee (Sex Education, Matilda), Joshua McGuire (Cheaters, Anatomy of a Scandal), Mark Stanley (Game Of Thrones, Trigger Point), Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent, The King) and Samson Kayo (Bloods, The Bubble).

Additional credits include director of photography Yves Belanger (Brooklyn, Dallas Buyers Club), BAFTA award-winning Production Designer Andrew McAlpine (The Piano, An Education), Casting Director Lucy Bevan (The Batman, Belfast), Editor Gary Dollner (Fleabag, Killing Eve), Costume Designer Sinead Kidao (Small Axe, The Pursuit of Love), and Academy award nominated Hair and Make-Up Designer Daniel Phillips (The Queen, Florence Foster Jenkins).

CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, represents domestic rights.