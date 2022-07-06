Skip to main content
Musician Carlos Santana Collapses On Stage During A Concert At The Pine Knob Music Theater In Michigan

Carlos Santana
Medios y Media / Getty Images file

Famed guitarist Carlos Santana, 74, passed out on stage at a show in Clarkson, Michigan. 

A video of the incident surfaced on social media where multiple concert goers posted video of the musician collapsing onstage at the Pine Knob Music Theater. He was back on his feet quickly, though as he can be seen still waving to fans as he was escorted offstage on a hospital gurney, and then the show was swiftly canceled.

Santana has been on a tour this year with soul funk band Earth, Wind & Fire, which began less than a month ago and was scheduled to run through August

There is no word on what caused this but last year, he did undergo an “unscheduled heart procedure,” that was serious enough to cancel his December 2021 shows  during his residency at the Las Vegas House of Blues. 

He commented on the situation stating, “I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest,” Santana said in a video message, in which he revealed that he went to the hospital on Saturday after experiencing chest discomfort.”

