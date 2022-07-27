Mubi Acquires Rights To Lars Von Trier’s Venice Bound Series ‘The Kingdom Exodus’

Growing theatrical distributor, production company and streamer Mubi has acquired Lars von Trier’s new five-part supernatural series The Kingdom Exodus for distribution in North America, UK, Ireland, Latin America, Turkey, and India.

The series, which is the third and final installment in von Trier’s 1990s cult TV show The Kingdom, will broadcast exclusively on Mubi in the Fall on a weekly episodic basis after its debut at the Venice Film Festival in August.

The Kingdom Exodus will be the first TV show to be released by the voracious streamer.

Following on from the original series, which aired in the mid-1990s and was set in a haunted hospital building in Copenhagen, The Kingdom Exodus tells the story of a sleepwalker named Karen who is heavily influenced by the ghostly original series The Kingdom and desperately seeks answers to the unresolved questions of the series in order to save the hospital from doom. Sound asleep one night, Karen wanders and finds herself in front of the hospital. The gate to the Kingdom is opening once more.

Mubi has also acquired the first two seasons of The Kingdom, which have received fresh restorations in new never-before-seen director’s cut editions. Both seasons will be broadcast on the streamer ahead of the new installment.

“Mubi is now home to The Kingdom – an incredible show, and the first television series released by Mubi. Ever,” said Mubi founder and CEO, Efe Cakarel.

“We want to bring more great artistic visions to as many people as possible – whether that’s through film or series. The Kingdom is the perfect first show to introduce episodic storytelling to Mubi and marks one of our biggest steps forward as a company. We can’t wait to bring all three seasons to all our members, very soon.”

Lars von Trier has co-written the show’s scripts with Niels Vørsel, who also worked on the original series. The cast includes Mikael Persbrandt, Lars Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Tuva Novotny, and David Dencik, with Alexander Skarsgård and David Dencik guest starring.

The series will be presented by Danish sales agent TrustNordisk. Louise Vesth is producing for Zentropa Entertainments with NENT Group and DR as co-producers.

“We are excited to be working with Mubi on this grand project and having their platform as a new home for Lars von Trier’s ‘The Kingdom’ series,” said Susan Wendt, Managing Director of TrustNordisk.

Mubi negotiated the deal with Susan Wendt, Managing Director of TrustNordisk, handling international sales.

Recent and upcoming multi-territory releases for Mubi include Park Chan-wook’s Cannes-winning thriller Decision to Leave, Joachim Trier’s multi- Oscar and BAFTA nominated The Worst Person in The World and Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta.