Bill Kramer Takes Movie Academy CEO Reins Weeks Ahead Of Schedule; COO Christine Simmons Out

Christine Simmons is out as COO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as new CEO Bill Kramer takes the Oscar org’s reins today — weeks ahead of his scheduled start date.

Simmons’ departure is effective immediately, but no successor has been named as yet.

The Academy unveiled her exit in an email sent out this morning and offered the usual best wishes for her as-yet-unspecified future. Simmons “is no longer with the Academy,” the email read in part.

She previously had been President and COO of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. Simmons joined the Academy as Chief Operating Officer in late 2018 after an extensive search. AMPAS hadn’t had a COO since Ric Robertson resigned in 2013.

Movie Academy Invites 397 Members To 2022 Class; Ariana DeBose, Billie Eilish, Troy Kotsur On List

Kramer, director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, is taking up his new chief exec post immediately rather than the July 18 date that was set when the move was announced on June 7. He replaces Dawn Hudson, who is exiting her post after an 11-year run.

The news comes as Hollywood and the country prepare for the long Independence Day weekend.

Movie Academy Re-Appoints Governors-At-Large Trio For Second Term

As CEO starting today, Kramer will lead the Movie Academy’s global membership; the Oscars; the institution’s education and emerging talent initiatives; the Academy’s collections housed in the Margaret Herrick Library and Academy Film Archive; and the Academy Museum and its ongoing calendar of exhibitions, screenings, educational and public programs, and retail operations.