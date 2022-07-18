Motion Picture Academy Promotes Jenny Galante To Newly Created EVP Revenue And Business Development Position

Deadline

New Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences CEO Bill Kramer continues what appears to be a major reorganization of AMPAS with yet another newly created position and appointment.

Jenny Galante has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Revenue and Business Development, Kramer announced today and she will report directly to him.

A member of the Academy staff since 2013, Galante will now drive global revenue growth for the Academy across platforms, including special events, Academy member initiatives, international programs, digital platforms, the Academy Screening Room, talent development and inclusion programs, and the Academy Museum, Margaret Herrick Library, Science and Technology Council, and Academy Film Archive. In addition, Galante, whose previous title was Senior Vice President, Business Development will continue to oversee the Academy’s strategic brand partnerships and lead in the development of integrated marketing opportunities for Oscars® sponsors and advertisers.

“We are embarking on a new chapter of evolution and growth at the Academy, and this newly created position and department will play a key role in our advancement. Developing a healthy, diversified, and sustainable base of support is critical to the achievement of our mission,” said Kramer. “Jenny is an innovative, results-driven leader who will build upon her fundraising and revenue development successes to help define our future.”

Prior to joining the Academy, Galante managed corporate sponsorships for the Sundance Film Festival and Sundance Institute’s year-round artist programs and special events.