‘Moonhaven’ Renewed For Season 2 At AMC+

The moon colony continues.

AMC+ has renewed Moonhaven for a second season.

The series, which comes from Lodge 49 showrunner Peter Ocko, premiered at the start of July and runs through August 4.

It will return with another six episode-run in 2023.

The company said that the show has become its number one most-watched AMC+ exclusive series and number most-watched new series in the streamer’s history behind Dark Winds.

Created by Ocko, who also serves as showrunner, the series is focused on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth.

It stars Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison and Yazzmin Newell.

Set 100 years in the future, the series follows Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective, Paul Serno (Monaghan), to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves. Tomm Schultz (Manganiello), an ex-military with a philosophical bent, is the right hand of the lead Earth diplomat to the moon, who finds his ambitions changed when he’s injected with a mind-altering moon drug.

Produced by AMC Studios, it is exec produced by Ocko and Deb Spera.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the Moon and continue our story with this amazing cast and crew,” Ocko said. “AMC+ has been a wonderful partner in bringing our world to life, and we can’t wait to continue the journey.”

“This is such an engaging and entertaining series, brilliantly conceived and run by Peter. The story is suspenseful, provocative and prescient, and features a phenomenal cast that delivers mesmerizing performances,” added Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “What Peter and the team are crafting for season two is next level, and the fans will be thrilled.”