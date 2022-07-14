Moonbug Entertainment And Kids Social Platform Zigazoo Launch ‘Blippi’ NFT Collection

EXCLUSIVE: Moonbug Entertainment has teamed with with kids social network Zigazoo to launch a collection of NFTs for children’s educational program Blippi.

The NFTs, available from July 21, will serve as unique collectibles and offer buyers the chance to be founding members of the Blippi Fan Pass, which will offer access to exclusive Blippi perks, videos and behind-the-scenes footage for a year through the Zigazoo platform.

Zigazoo and Moonbug have already paired on NFT collections for kids, including an in-app CoComelon drop that sold out in 48 hours. Zigazoo’s Fan Pass NFT are billed as “pioneering a new era of brand-to-fan culture once dominated by mail-ins, fan sites and call/text subscriptions.”

For social platform Zigazoo, the deal comes soon after it raised $17M in Series A funding. The company describes its mission as providing “the next generation of digital citizens an opportunity to safely learn how to use social media in positive and constructive ways while introducing them to Web3 technology in a secure environment.”

London- and LA-based Moonbug launched in 2018 and quickly made a name for itself after its Little Baby Bum series became a YouTube sensation before CoComelon and Blippi followed. Blippi’s education-focused digital content has garnered more than a billion monthly views. “With this drop, we are unlocking a whole new way for kids to interact with their favorite characters and putting a Web3 spin on the popular mail-in fan clubs that I loved as a kid growing up in the 1990s,” said Zak Ringelstein, Founder and CEO of Zigazoo.

“Building on the success of the CoComelon NFT drop, we are very excited to be partnering again with Zigazoo to release our second collection of NFT’s featuring our beloved character, Blippi,” said Simon Philips, MD Global Consumer Products for Moonbug. “This drop comes with exclusive content and perks that will allow kids to interact with our brand on and off screen, learn some new skills, and above all have fun whilst learning through play.”

NFT packs will be available for purchase exclusively through the Zigazoo app.

Zigazoo’s NFT collections are created by combining Zigazoo’s kidSAFE COPPA-certified community with a digital marketplace built using environmentally sustainable blockchain Flow. Previous drops have come through partnerships with the likes of internet-first animation studio Invisible Universe.