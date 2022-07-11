Monty Norman Dies: ‘James Bond Theme’ Composer Was 94

Monty Norman, composer of the instantly familiar “James Bond Theme” first used in Dr. No and now synonymous with 007, died today following a short illness. He was 94.

His death was announced on his official website. (Hear the theme below.)

The British film composer got his start in show business as a big band singer in the 1950s, but by the end of the decade had pivoted to songwriting, penning tunes for, among others, Cliff Richard, Tommy Steele and Bob Hope.

In 1958, he contributed to such West End musicals as the English-language version of Irma la Douce and Make Me An Offer, drawing the attention of James Bond producer Cubby Broccoli, who recruited Norman to compose the score for 1962’s Dr. No. According to the BBC, Norman reused a theme from one of his earlier, and unproduced, project, a stage version of VS Naipaul’s A House For Mr Biswas. The composition was initially called “Bad Sign Good Sign” but would soon become an indelible part of the Bond universe.

Norman’s other credits include the stage musicals Songbook and Poppy, and film music for The Two Faces of Dr. Jekyll (1960), The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961), Call Me Bwana (1963) and the TV miniseries Dickens of London (1976).

His most famous composition, though, would remain the Bond theme, even if the signature guitar-and-brass sound is often credited to arranger John Barry. Norman even sued The Sunday Times in 2001 over an article crediting the song to Barry; he won the case.

Information on survivors was not immediately available.