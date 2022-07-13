‘Monster High’: Tony Revolori, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green & Kausar Mohammed Among 9 Cast In Nickelodeon Series

Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (That Girl Lay Lay), and Kausar Mohammed (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) are among 9 new castmembers joining the Nickelodeon animated series Monster High, premiering this fall.

Rounding out the cast is Courtney Lin (Crash: The Animated Series), Iris Menas (West Side Story), Valeria Rodriguez (To Your Eternity), Alexa Kahn (Madagascar: A Little Wild), Alexander Polinsky (Blaze and the Monster Machines), and Debra Wilson (Baby Shark’s Big Show!).

The 26-episode series follows the teenage children of famous monsters including Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Deuce Gorgon as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong: Monster High.

The series accompanies the upcoming live-action movie-musical Monster High: The Movie in re-launching the globally loved and iconic Monster High franchise.

Green portrays half-human and half-werewolf Clawdeen, thrilled to join Monster High despite the challenge of being a half-monster in a school of full-monster students. Lin portrays the daughter of Dracula, vampire Draculaura who seems like the perfect dictionary definition of a monster. But she hides a deep desire to become a witch, which is strictly forbidden in the monster world.

Menas portrays Frankie Stein, brought to life just 15 days ago by their scientist parents, and is figuring out who they are and who they want to be. Revolori portrays Deuce Gorgon – The son of Medusa and Lyra, Deuce is often influenced by the snakes that live on his head and get him into trouble.

Mohammed portrays Cleo De Nile, a mummy monster who knows she is destined for greatness—if only everyone else would just admit it and get out of her way. Rodriguez portrays Lagoona Blue, having grown up in an ancient underwater Mayan Castillo with her ocean nymph mother and sea monster father, sweet yet ferocious Lagoona doesn’t know much about life on land.

Kahn portrays Toralei Stripe, hailing from an elite monster family, Toralei is a werecat and the “bad girl” at Monster High. Old-fashioned and brave, Toralei is committed to her cause of preserving monster society. Polinsky portrays Heath Burns, as temperamental and passionate as the son of Hades would be, he is quite literally a hot head who can get worked up over anything and is prone to fiery outbursts. Wilson portrays Headmistress Bloodgood, the headless overseer of the school, Headmistress Bloodgood has a proclivity for wandering around at night to keep an eye on the students.