Monkeypox Now A Global Health Emergency, World Health Organization Declares

The World Health Organization on Saturday declared a global health emergency over the rapid spread of monkeypox.
Reports indicate that there are more than 16,000 reported cases of the disease in 75 countries. Five deaths have been attributed to the exotic disease, the WHO said.
The U.S. has 2,400 reported cases of monkeypox, the WHO said.
“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement.
“For the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” he added. “That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups.”
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.