Mo’Nique Stand-Up Special Finally Happening For Netflix; Comedienne Settled Racial/Gender Bias Suit Last Month

After settling a lawsuit filed by the comedienne that claimed racial and gender bias, Netflix today announced that Mo’Nique will film her first stand-up comedy special for the streamer this year in Atlanta.

“Hey y’all it’s your girl Mo’Nique and I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special,” she said in a Twitter post for Netflix. “In addition to reuniting with my friend, Director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned! Thank you all and I love y’all to life!”

Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo’Nique! pic.twitter.com/VzBJ1H92RH — Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2022

Additional details about Mo’Nique’s stand-up special will be shared later this year.

In 2017, Netflix offered the Precious Oscar winner $500,000 for a stand-up special but declined to negotiate after she called out the “discriminatory low-ball offer.” She filed the gender and racial discrimination suit that, among other things, accused Netflix of a “blacklisting act of retaliation.” Her suit cited how millions of dollars had been paid to comedians like Amy Schumer, Ricky Gervais, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle for their Netflix specials.

In 2020, a federal judge denied the streamer’s second motion to throw out Mo’Nique’s suit, saying “Mo’Nique plausibly alleges that, after she spoke out and called her initial offer discriminatory, Netflix retaliated against her by shutting down its standard practice of negotiating in good faith that typically results in increased monetary compensation beyond the ‘opening offer’ and denying her increased compensation as a result.” (Read the full ruling here).

The settlement was announced last month but terms weren’t disclosed.

As previously announced, Mo’Nique is also set to star in the Netflix film The Deliverance from Lee Daniels.